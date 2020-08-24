Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $27.57 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 50.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,766,738 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $61,007,000 after acquiring an additional 927,890 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 20.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,884,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $101,722,000 after buying an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $51,623,000 after buying an additional 313,697 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $38,875,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,673,000 after buying an additional 34,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

