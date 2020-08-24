Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells $337,439.00 in Stock

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $337,439.00.

On Monday, August 10th, John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $562,406.46.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $133.06. 1,105,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,050. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.60.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 171.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

