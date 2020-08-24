Friendz (FDZ) Achieves Market Cap of $378,134.89

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Friendz has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Friendz token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $378,134.89 and $129,912.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040486 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $664.86 or 0.05667559 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014174 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,158,182 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

