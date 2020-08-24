FunFair Market Capitalization Tops $32.93 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $32.93 million and $552,466.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00128704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.28 or 0.01726071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00191342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00153292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Vebitcoin, IDEX, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC, OKEx, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, ZB.COM, Binance, HitBTC, Radar Relay and C2CX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

