Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Gartner worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in Gartner by 85.0% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,523,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Gartner by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,161,000 after purchasing an additional 473,437 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Gartner by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,182,000 after purchasing an additional 322,057 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,319,000 after purchasing an additional 308,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Gartner by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 260,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $339,900.00. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $115,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,822.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,079 shares of company stock worth $2,362,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $128.14 on Monday. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $165.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.33.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

