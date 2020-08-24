Gas (GAS) Price Hits $2.14 on Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $21.68 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be bought for $2.14 or 0.00018175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00128704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.28 or 0.01726071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00191342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00153292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

