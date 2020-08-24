GCN Coin (GCN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $41,039.81 and $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $33.94 and $13.77.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00529460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002602 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $5.60, $20.33, $24.43, $10.39, $51.55, $50.98, $24.68, $32.15, $33.94, $13.77 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

