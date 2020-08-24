General Motors (GM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for General Motors (NYSE: GM):

8/18/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – General Motors is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Motors' hot-selling brands in America like Chevrolet Silverado, Equinox and GMC Sierra are likely to boost General Motors’ prospects. The automaker’s focus on electric and autonomous vehicle development bode well. The company aims to spend more than $20 billion through 2025 to launch gen-next EVs powered by new-low cost batteries. Key launches like the GMC Hummer EV, Cadillac Lyriq crossover EV and Cruise Origin AV remains on track and is expected to boost the firm’s long-term prospects. Importantly, General Motors has enough cash on the balance sheet to weather the short-term headwinds. Amid gradual recovery of sales, the company expects cash flows to improve. It also expects EBIT improvement in 2H20 from the 1H20 levels. Given the taiwinds surrounding the firm, the stock is viewed as an attractive bet at the moment. “

8/4/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/30/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/1/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

General Motors stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 129,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,742,430. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,171,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,660,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189,518 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 159.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,188,000 after buying an additional 23,689,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $377,147,000 after buying an additional 259,438 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

