GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell Sells 4,688 Shares

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $72,851.52.

Brian Andrew Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 44,881 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $696,553.12.

On Monday, August 3rd, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $71,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $57,800.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $38,880.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 2,021 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $19,239.92.

GNMK stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.46. 1,447,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

