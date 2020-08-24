GeoDB (GEO) Market Cap Achieves $8.55 Million

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00004177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $8.55 million and $657,490.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,437,000 tokens. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

