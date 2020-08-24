Ghs Investments, Llc Sells 68,426 Shares of Cannabis Global (NASDAQ:CBGL) Stock

Cannabis Global (NASDAQ:CBGL) major shareholder Ghs Investments, Llc sold 68,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $10,948.16. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CBGL stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.16. 111,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,205. Cannabis Global has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Cannabis Global Company Profile

Cannabis Global, Inc, a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company, focuses on developing infusion and delivery technologies. It plans to develop and commercialize hemp extracts and cannabinoids, and other consumer products. Cannabis Global, Inc was formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

