GoldMint (MNTP) Price Tops $0.18

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. GoldMint has a market cap of $349,563.27 and $296.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001550 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00130364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.05 or 0.01675759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00192260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00158750 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

