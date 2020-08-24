Graft Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 65.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Graft has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $341,694.27 and approximately $309.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.00795786 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002836 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

