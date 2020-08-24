Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GYC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.90 ($24.59) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.43 ($26.39).

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €21.50 ($25.29) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.49. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

