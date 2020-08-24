Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,016 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Green Dot worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 562,562 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at $125,934,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after buying an additional 79,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 618.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after buying an additional 808,466 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 724,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,534,000 after buying an additional 247,046 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.76 per share, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $590,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,354 shares of company stock worth $2,175,688. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $52.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

