GridCoin (GRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $160.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $160.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

