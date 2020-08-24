Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00004731 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, TradeOgre and Coinall. Grin has a total market capitalization of $28.07 million and $7.82 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 50,533,680 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, KuCoin, Bisq, TradeOgre, LBank, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

