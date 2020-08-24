Gruss & Co. LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gruss & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.1% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $64,944,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.18. 17,726,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,123,938. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

