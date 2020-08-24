Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $19.26 million and $671,321.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00012350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,722.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.03412409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.78 or 0.02463396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00528698 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00791990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00058422 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00685367 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,304,728 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

