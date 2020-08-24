HC Wainwright Downgrades GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Neutral

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $123.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $270.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $221.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.23.

GLPG opened at $137.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.92 and a beta of 1.12. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $274.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

