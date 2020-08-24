Head to Head Survey: Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) & iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Antares Pharma and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma 4.04% 10.58% 4.15% iCAD -69.88% -75.69% -24.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Antares Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of iCAD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antares Pharma and iCAD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma $123.86 million 3.65 -$2.03 million ($0.01) -272.00 iCAD $31.34 million 7.60 -$13.55 million ($0.37) -28.11

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than iCAD. Antares Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iCAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Antares Pharma and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00

Antares Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 106.80%. iCAD has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.81%. Given Antares Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than iCAD.

Volatility and Risk

Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats iCAD on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Its injection products also comprise Epinephrine Injection USP for treating Anaphylaxis; Makena auto injectors to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby; ZOMAJET and Twin-Jector EZ II Needle-free Injectors to administer human growth hormone for patients with growth retardation. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; and QuickShot auto injectors. It has strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Pfizer Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customer's network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the company's digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

