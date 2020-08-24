Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 225,236 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225,236 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Medtronic worth $67,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $100.13. 5,262,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,458. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.78.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

