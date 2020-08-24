Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,017 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 126,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,141,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,588.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,782. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,614.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,509.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1,381.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,074.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

