Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Henry Schein worth $13,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 25.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $66.15 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.58.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSIC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

