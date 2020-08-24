HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Ecolab by 14.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Ecolab by 172.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 69.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $194.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.77. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,509 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.92.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

