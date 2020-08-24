HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 2,531 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 41.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.