HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,080 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 25,341 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 29.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 19.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.5% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,235 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

