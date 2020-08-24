HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,002 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 400,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 50,918 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 115,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.89 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56.

