HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 2,343.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,156 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 278.3% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 530.2% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period.

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $39.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

