HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,658 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,306,000 after buying an additional 3,485,288 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,943 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,391 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $85,595,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,255 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. BofA Securities lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $53.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $586,230. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

