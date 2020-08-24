HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $5.78 Million in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,781,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8,188.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 130,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

QQQE stock opened at $64.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

