HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 57,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $69.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.88. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.