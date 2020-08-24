Hiveterminal Token Hits Market Cap of $3.76 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $1,429.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00128704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.28 or 0.01726071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00191342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00153292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

