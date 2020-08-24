Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Up 16.2% in July

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,700 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 226,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $10.58. 4,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,323. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 39.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.64%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 25.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Danske cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

