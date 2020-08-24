Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 21.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,146,000 after acquiring an additional 774,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $284.67. 167,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,866. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.22. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58. The company has a market cap of $304.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

