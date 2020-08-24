HOQU (HQX) Market Cap Reaches $377,499.45

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. HOQU has a market cap of $377,499.45 and approximately $1.70 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last week, HOQU has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00128744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.50 or 0.01725348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00191132 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00156720 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000155 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, BitForex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

