HTMLCOIN (HTML) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $15,643.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00065680 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00781236 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.80 or 0.01509049 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,711.52 or 0.99400940 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014109 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00159227 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001849 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Bleutrade, C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

