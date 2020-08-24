HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 402.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of HUYA worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HUYA by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in HUYA by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 338,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 85,151 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HUYA by 397.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 663,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 530,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,339. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HUYA Inc – has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.41. HUYA had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HUYA Inc – will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

HUYA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HUYA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

