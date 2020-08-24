Hyperion (HYN) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00008305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Hotbit. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $309.83 million and $17.33 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00128704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.28 or 0.01726071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00191342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00153292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

