Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.68

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 58549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $511.64 million, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.02 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. On average, analysts expect that Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

