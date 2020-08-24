IG Gold (IGG) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $60.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, TRX Market, ABCC and CoinExchange. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00128539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.66 or 0.01729489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00191458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000216 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008498 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy.

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, CoinExchange, LATOKEN and TRX Market. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

