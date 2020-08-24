Indorse Token (IND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $100.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $273,246.39 and $100.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Indorse Token has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Indorse Token token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, YoBit, COSS and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008481 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00132264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.20 or 0.01690914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00192863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000889 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00158289 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Indorse Token’s genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io.

Indorse Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Gatecoin, COSS, Liqui, HitBTC, DDEX, Bancor Network, IDEX and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

