INLOCK Hits Market Cap of $2.63 Million (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. INLOCK has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $3.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INLOCK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, INLOCK has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00040638 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.61 or 0.05747841 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014336 BTC.

INLOCK Token Profile

INLOCK is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK's total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,179,609,953 tokens. The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

