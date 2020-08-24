Input Capital (CVE:INP) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.62

Shares of Input Capital Corp (CVE:INP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 141342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 million and a P/E ratio of 263.33.

About Input Capital (CVE:INP)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. It provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs of their farm. The company sells its products to grain handling companies and canola crushing plants located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, as well as in the Montana and North Dakota.

