Insider Selling: ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total transaction of $30,912,000.00.

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,374. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $319.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.91. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ABIOMED by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in ABIOMED by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in ABIOMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

