Insider Selling: Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Director Sells 10,208 Shares of Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $616,563.20.

NYSE AIT traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $60.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,659. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 100.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $725.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

