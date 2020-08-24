Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director Sells 31,751 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director Raymond Soong sold 31,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,591,360.12.

Raymond Soong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Raymond Soong sold 43,523 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $2,266,242.61.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Raymond Soong sold 101,500 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $5,216,085.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.09. 294,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,785. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Diodes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 7.0% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth $214,000. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

