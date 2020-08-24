Insider Selling: SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer Sells 48,650 Shares of Stock

SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 48,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$1,264,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at C$62,972.

TSE:SSRM traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 313,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,828. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.00. SSR Mining Inc has a 12-month low of C$12.12 and a 12-month high of C$33.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. Pi Financial set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

