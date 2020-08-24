Insider Selling: Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Director Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 33,000 shares of Virco Mfg. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $73,590.00.

Virco Mfg. stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.30. 12,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,860. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virco Mfg. Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.19% of Virco Mfg. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

