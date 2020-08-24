Insider Selling: Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Major Shareholder Sells 11,627,907 Shares of Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) major shareholder 313 Acquisition Llc sold 11,627,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $250,000,000.50. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivint Solar stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.92. 2,390,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,599. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. Vivint Solar Inc has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 186.43% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vivint Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vivint Solar by 811.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vivint Solar by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

